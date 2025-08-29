Wowcher Christmas Advent calendar mystery deal featuring Liberty, Harrods and Lookfantastic for just £14.99
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Looking to add a little sparkle and surprise to your festive season? Wowcher’s Christmas Advent calendar mystery deal is here to make December even more magical and at just £14.99, it’s a bargain you won’t want to miss. But with over one thousand calendars already sold you will need to be quick.
Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting a loved one, this advent calendar isn’t your average countdown to Christmas. Each day reveals a delightful surprise, from beauty products to jewellery, making the run-up to Christmas feel truly special. The excitement doesn’t stop at the mystery. Some of the prizes come from luxury and high-street favourites.
Christmas Advent calendar mystery deal
Top Prizes Include:
- Selfridge Gift Card
- Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2025
- Harrods of London Advent Calendar
- Radley Twelve Days of Christmas Jewellery Advent Calendar
- Bath Bombs Advent Calendar
- The Everything Advent Calendar Hotel Chocolat
- LOOKFANTASTIC Iconic Beauty Advent Calendar 2024
- Winter Wonderland Perfume and Fragrance Advent Calendar
- GLOSSYBOX 2024 Advent Calendar - Worth Over
- L'Occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar
- Soap & Glory 24 Moments On Cloud All-Mine Advent Calendar Set
- Amazon Gift Card
To get started, simply purchase the deal and secure your advent calendar for just £14.99. Once you’ve bought it, Wowcher will send you a redemption code via email. Enter this code on the redemption website to reveal which advent calendar you’ve won, then confirm your delivery details and your prize will be on its way to you in no time!
Not a fan of the prize you revealed? Don’t worry you’ll have the option to swap your prize for another from the same tier, giving you peace of mind that you’ll end up with something you’ll love.
This deal is the perfect way to sprinkle some festive magic into your holiday season without spending a fortune. But hurry offers like this won’t stay around for long.
