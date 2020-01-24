Child of the 70s or 80s ? Here’s the TV theme tunes of your youth

Hey! You with the checked jeans and white moon boots! Turn off that boom box, sit back, relax with your can of Panda Cola, packet of Treets and Marathon in hand as we take you back to your youth with some of the theme tunes of the decades biggest kids programmes of the late 1970s and 80s.
By the power of Greyskull (no less), we bring you some of the biggest, best and downright weird children’s programmes that we ran home from school to catch or sat glued to in our PJs on a Saturday morning.
Here’s a list of some of the big hits with links to videos...
*Storybook International
*Knightrider
*Ulysses
*The Moomins
*Button Moon
*Postman Pat
*Raggy Dolls
*He-Man
*Thunder Cats
*The Flumps
*Monkey Magic
*My Little Pony
*Dungeons & Dragons
*Dogtanian
*Bosco
*Bagpuss
*Finger Mouse
*Wonder Woman
*El Dorado
*She-Ra
*Rainbow
*Wanderly Wagon
*A-Team
*Forty Coats
