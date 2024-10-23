Christmas might be the season of goodwill and cheer, but it the biggest trend each year can lead to some seriously frightful moments. While it may not involve running around physical stores to see if the must-have gift is on the shelves, instead hunting online, the latest trend can be hard to secure.
And if you don’t want to leave your little ones disappointed, it might just get a little manic. We decided to dive back into the history books to dig out some of the best Christmas gifts that were crazy popular.
You might have even had some of them on your list to Santa Claus back in the day.
1. Christmas toy crazes
Christmas toy crazes that made parents' lives havoc | Ken Lubas/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Photo: Ken Lubas/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
2. Mr. Potato Head - 1952
Before becoming an icon to multiple generations through his appearances in Pixar’s beloved Toy Story movies, Mr. Potato Head made quite the splash in the 1950s. It was actually the first toy to be advertised on television in the US - and originally you had to find your own potato to use with the Mr. Potato Head feature. | Spencer Platt/Getty Images Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
3. Cabbage Patch Kids - 1983
If you grew up in the 1980s - or had kids at that time - you will definitely remember Cabbage Patch Dolls. While they were popular for a long time, it was the Christmas of 1983 when things got really crazy - especially over the pond in the US. Footage from the time shows huge queues and chaos in stores as shoppers tried to get their hands on them. | Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images
4. Transformers -1984
This year marks the 40th anniversary of Transformers, which started its first cartoon series in 1984. By Christmas things had hit a fever pitch, with some reports of shoppers fighting to get their hands on popular toys based on the show. | Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
