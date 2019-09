Derry & Strabane Council is to adopt and maintain Maurice Harron’s ‘Celebrate’ sculpture in the heart of Creggan.

The artwork was originally sited in the Pat Mulkeen Garden at the Ráth Mór Centre the work has since been relocated to the roundabout outside St Mary’s Chapel.

Local Councillors have endorsed the Council taking on the £2,000 a year maintenance of the work, which is currently owned by Creggan Enterprises Limited.