Council urged to look at providing Christmas Tree for Strathfoyle

Independent Councillor Sean Carr has called on the council to provide a Christmas Tree for the people of Strathfoyle.

Speaking at this week’s Business & Culture Committee meeting, Colr. Carr said he and others had met with the community and the issue was raised during the meeting.

Sinn Fein Colr. Patricia Logue said she had no objection to any area getting a Christmas Tree and said it would be ‘prudent’ that the criteria for eligibility be brought back to the committee, as there would be other communities who might also like a tree. Colr. Carr responded that most rural areas already do have a Christmas tree but Strathfoyle did not.

A council officer said that this would be funded out of a different department’s budget and said that a report will be brought back.