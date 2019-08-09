Derry Girls ‘nun’ Siobhan to perform in Guildhall

Derry Girls’ ‘Sister Michael’ star Siobhan McSweeney and ‘Sleeping With The Enemy’ actor Patrick Bergin will be among those performing in Derry and Donegal over the coming days at the Lughnasa FrielFest.

Paul McGann from ‘Withnail & I’, Amelia Bullmore from ‘Gentleman Jack’, and ‘Presumed Innocent’ star Greta Scacchi will also be arriving in the north west alongside ‘The Way Back’ actor Pearse Quigley, whose grandparents are from Malin, Cathy Tyson from ‘Mona Lisa’ and ‘Spooks’ star Robert Glenister.

Siobhan McSweeney makes a special appearance in a performed reading of ‘The Freedom of the City’ next week, from next Thursday to Sunday, August 15 to 18.

Directed by ‘London Irish’ writer Jonathan Moore, and taking place in the Guildhall, Derry, audiences are invited to gather beforehand at the iconic meeting points of Free Derry Museum and Ebrington Barracks where the audience will be led to the historical venue by spiritual singer Tayo Aluko.

Meanwhile in Donegal, Sean McGinley, (Braveheart, Shetland) and Marie Mullen, (Dancing at Lughnasa) will be performing in Friel’s The Yalta Game (August 16 to 18) in St. Eugene’s Hall, Moville, not far from where Friel wrote the famous play.

Arts Over Borders are staging the Lughansa/ FrielFest festival from today, August 9, through to Sunday, August 18.

The Festival, created by Sean Doran and Liam Browne, is based on the life and works of beloved Irish playwright and dramatist Brian Friel and will take place at various locations from Downhill Beach and the Causeway Coast, Derry to Dunfanaghy and from Culdaff to Glenties.

Greta Scacchi and Cathy Tyson will present readings from Homer’s great epic of voyage, shipwreck and homecoming in ‘Homer by the Sea’ from August 15 to 18 across the beaches of the Donegal Wild Atlantic Way and Derry Causeway Coast, with Cathy Tyson performing on Culdaff Beach, Inishowen on August 16 from 5.30pm.

Italian Australian actress Greta Scacchi will perform in both Downhill Beach on August 17 at 5pm and Rathmullan Beach the following day at 5.30pm.

Premiering on Broadway in 1979, Friel’s monologue masterpiece, ‘Faith Healer’ will be performed over several days by Dearbhla Molloy, (Midsummer Murders, New Tricks), Patrick Bergin, Robert Glenister, Amelia Bullmore, Paul McGann and Pearce Quigley.

Arts Over Borders will conclude Lughnasa FrielFest with a unique performance from an all-female cast appearing in ‘The Enemy Within’, in All Saints Church Clooney Terrace, Derry on August 17 at 11:30am.

Tickets are currently on sale for the Lughnasa FrielFest. Bookings can be made at www.artsoverborders.com/