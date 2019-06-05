Derry Hallowe’en wins ‘Best International Event Experience’

Derry’s reputation for hosting unrivalled Hallowe’en celebrations continues after it received the Best International Event Experience title at the 2019 Northern Ireland Tourism Awards.

The Festival was also highly commended in the Best Digital Marketing Campaign section in the awards that seek to recognise and reward outstanding performers in the tourism industry from across the country over the last twelve months.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Marketing Officer Aisling McCallion receiving the Best International Experience of the Year award for Derry's 2018 Halloween Festival along with Council's Festivals and Events Officer Liz Cunningham and Rachel Melaugh, In Your Space Creative Business Manager.

The award was accepted on behalf of the Festival and Events Team at Derry City and Strabane District Council by team members Elizabeth Cunningham and Aisling McCallion at the Palace Demesne in Armagh.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, praised everyone involved in securing the title.

“Congratulations to the Festival and Events team at Council and all the community and statutory bodies who work so well together in hosting a world class Hallowe’en celebration in Derry and Strabane each year,” she said.

“The festival plays a key role in showcasing our region to an international audience, attracting tourists from all over the world and fuelling our local economy with an unrivalled programme that includes arts, music, food and family friendly entertainment.

“I am delighted that the festival’s unique offering has been recognised with the Best International Experience title and I am looking forward to the 2019 celebrations already.”

Derry Hallowe’en faced stiff competition of the coveted International Experience title from the Giants Causeway Visitor Experience and the Leaders of Excellence attraction at Odyssey International.

Derry was also a winner in the coveted ‘Best Stay’ accommodation category, with the Bishop’s Gate Hotel earning the title of NI’s Best Hotel Stay.

Head of Culture at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Aeidin McCarter, said last year’s celebrations were the biggest to date.

“The 2018 ‘Return of the Ancients’ Festival was the most ambitious celebrations the city has hosted yet with a nine day programme that featured over 100 events across 40 venues.

“Months of planning goes into the festival each year but the response of the public and the tens of thousands of people who pack the city centre each night make all the work worthwhile.

“On behalf of the wider team in Council I would like to thank all our statutory and community partners who helped deliver the award winning celebrations and we are looking forward to delivering an unforgettable 2019 celebration that will break new ground.”

Updates on the 2019 Derry Hallowe’en celebrations will be posted on www.derryhalloween.com where information about travel and accommodation is available.