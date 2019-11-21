Eurovision winner and original Derry Girl Dana ‘proud’ to be home as she joins hundreds at Guildhall to perform winning song 50 years on

Derry’s Eurovision winner Dana said there is nowhere else she would rather be as she returned to the city yesterday to celebrate 50 years since she won the international song contest.

The acclaimed singer was greeted by over 100 local people and received a Mayoral reception when she returned as part of filming for a new documentary by Waddell Media for RTE and BBC, to be screened next year.

The 1970 Eurovision Song Contest winner Dana sings 'All Kinds of Everything' with local people at the Guildhall on Wednesday afternoon last. DER4719GS - 011

Mayor Michaela Boyle and boxing legend, Olympian Charlie Nash greeted Dana as she arrived at the Guildhall, where the dress she wore during the Eurovision back in 1970 and a copy of the single was on display.

A clearly delighted Dana received rapturous applause from the large crowd who turned out to join her in a rendition of her 1970 Eurovision Song contest winning tune, the timeless ‘All Kinds of Everything’ in the Guildhall’s Main Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

Among those in attendance were many former friends and some relatives of “the original Derry Girl”.

The forthcoming TV piece, which is due to be broadcast the week before next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, will mark a half century since the Derry singer achieved victory in Amsterdam.

Addressing the gathered crowd Dana said: “There’s no place in the world that I would rather celebrate 50 years since my Eurovision success.

“Looking around I can see so many familiar faces. I’m so proud to be here.”

The visit to the Guildhall was the final stage of the documentary, with Dana also visiting her old school, Thornhill College.

Mayor Michaela Boyle said it was an honour to host the Derry singer. “This is without doubt one of my highlights so far as Mayor. Dana is such a huge part of Derry’s history, and you could see from the reception that she received today that she is as fondly thought of now as she was during her famous Eurovision win almost 50 years ago.

“I grew up listening to All Kinds of Everything and it’s a song that will always hold a special place in my heart. My mother always sang it to me, and now I have sung it to my children and grandchildren in turn.

“I am truly so delighted to host a Mayoral Reception for her and I’m proud that we at the Guildhall were able to play a role in marking the anniversary of such a wonderful achievement.”