Expo captures unique story of City’s Walls

A special exhibition retelling the story of Derry’s historic Walls over four centuries opens in the city this week.

The Tower Museum will host the exhibition - opening on Friday, July 19 - which showcases Derry and Strabane Council’s unique Walls archive and collections.

The specially curated collection features a treasure trove of objects and archive materials tracing the story of the Walls, the city and its people.

Some of the objects on display have never been seen before, including pottery, ceramics, leather and currency unearthed in archaeological digs in the 1970s and 1980s.

Constructed between 1613 and 1619, the Walled City of Derry is the only remaining completely walled city in Ireland and one of the finest examples in Europe.

Council curator Roisin Doherty explains: “The exhibition will examine the years from 1566 to the present day, telling the incredible stories of what is a unique heritage asset, from the destruction of the old medieval town to the building of the walled city we know today... It has been just fascinating piecing the story together.”

The collection also reveals more about the formation of The Honourable The Irish Society which owns the walls and are still involved in promoting them today.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Michaela Boyle, says the exhibition tells an incredible story that spans “war, rebellion, peace and culture.”

The collection also looks to other walled settlements around the world and highlights the remarkable similarities between here and some of the first European settlements in the United States.

It officially opens on Friday.