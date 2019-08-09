Féile Fleadh at Free Derry Corner to mark 50th anniversary of Battle of the Bogside

This year’s Gasyard Féile will commemorate and celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bogside with a two-day open air Fleadh next Friday and Saturday, August 16 and 17.

The fleadh will take place at Free Derry Corner, and will feature a range of different traditional and folk music acts.

The son of Tommy Makem, Rory Makem, will take to the Stage with Liam Clancy’s son Donal Clancy at Free Derry Corner, continuing on their family tradition, which began with their fathers in The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem. Makem & Clancy play at Free Derry Corner on the Saturday.

The Fleadh will follow the annual Festival of Fire on Thursday, August 15. This year will see the Festival of Fire running at Free Derry Corner and Fahan Street.