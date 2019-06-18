Free community celebration in Creggan taking place this week

A major free community celebration will take place on Central Drive in Creggan this week to kick-start the Summer Programme of events across the area.

Community and youth groups in the estate are coming together to stage the fun day which will be staged in front of the ‘Corned Beef Tin’ this Thursday, June 20, from 3.30pm to 6pm.

Tina Burke, Development Worker with Triax Neighbourhood Management said that this will be a positive event to bring everyone together and celebrate.“We want to get as many people as possible to come along to this family-friendly event to celebrate the Creggan community.”

Activities include inflatables for children and a barbecue.

SPECIAL TEA DANCE

Mayor of Derry & Strabane, Colr. Michaela Boyle, will host a special Tea Dance las part of the ‘Creggan Fun Day’ celebrations.

The tea dance will be held in the Creggan Sports Hall, Central Drive, from 2pm to 4pm on Thursday.

Mayor Boyle said: “I’m delighted to be involved in, and to host, this special tea dance. Indeed, in the wake of recent negative publicity about the area, this event is a great opportunity to celebrate everything that is positive about Creggan and its fantastic community spirit.

“From my past experience, I have always found the people of Creggan to be so wonderfully warm and good-hearted – and who also have such a great sense of humour. I, therefore, have no doubts that it will be great craic.’

Music will be by ‘Legacy’ and refreshments will also be provided. For further information, contact Karen Henderson on 02871376527.