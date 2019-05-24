Free help with family tree at WallsFest this weekend

There will be a free genealogy service provided to help local families trace their roots this Saturday during the weekend long Walls Fest.

Foyle Genealogy will be setting up stall in the Verbal Arts Centre as part of the festival.

People can trace their family history free of charge with free access to Ancestry.com, FindMyPast.co.uk and FindMyPast.ie from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, May 24.

Keith Wright from the Foyle Family History Centre said there were many people in the region today who had no idea that they could be connected by lineage to people they know or see every day.

The Foyle Family History helps people trace their family’s history and ancestry.

The organisation holds birth, marriage and death certificates dating back to 1845 and has access to other online resources.

Call 028 71350179 for more information or alternatively e-mail foylefhc@gmail.com with any queries about the locally-based service.