Last chance to catch Awakening the Walls and Village of the Damned this evening

Thousands upon thousands have turned out for Awakening the Walls over the last two days with tonight providing the last chance to catch up on all that is happening within the Walled City.

On Monday and Tuesday the Awakening the Walls event brought Derry’s city centre to a standstill as revellers embarked on the ultimate haunted Hallowe’en trail.

There was a large turnout each evening for the Awakening on the Walls carnival. DER4419GS - 019

The event continues tonight from 6pm until 8.30pm with a dazzling display of installations and animation lighting up the City’s historic ramparts and the city centre.

Greater Shantallow Community Arts meanwhile will continue to present their Village of the Damned in the Craft Village from 6pm to 8.30pm this evening.

This will be followed tomorrow, Thursday, evening by the city’s internationally acclaimed Halloween carnival parade starting at 7.15pm followed by a spooktacular fireworks display at 8.15pm over the River Foyle.

Ghostly dancers captured during The Village of the Dammed at the Craft Village on Tuesday night.

For more info on all the events go to www.derryhalloween.com