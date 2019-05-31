Mayor Boyle appeals for support for environmental clean up tomorrow

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council is calling for volunteers to do their bit for the local environment by supporting a youth-led clean-up at Longfield Embankment, Eglinton, as part of the ‘Coca-Cola Clean Coasts Week.’

The litter pick will take place along the scenic area from 10.30am to 12.30pm tomorrow, Saturday June 1 and is open to everyone.

Appealing for volunteers to take on the challenge, Mayor Michaela Boyle said: “We are encouraging local people, particularly young people, to come together to take action to clean up litter on this beauty hotspot on our coastline.

“As this is our year of youth with our Youth 19 Programme in full swing, we thought it was appropriate for this environmental initiative to be led by local young people.

“We are delighted to have teamed up with a group of young eco-warriors from the Loughs Agency’s Foyle Ambassadors Programme to clean up this area of natural beauty.

“As a council, millions of pounds are spent every year cleaning up litter. We hope this event will send a message to people to think twice before polluting our local environment. Everybody is welcome to come along to this clean-up to do good and feel good.”

Allan Bogle, Loughs Agency Community Engagement Officer, said: “These types of litter picks can be quite shocking for people taking part yet there is an enormous sense of achievement afterwards among all those who get involved which is shared with family and friends.

“We are excited to partner with Council and for our Foyle Ambassadors to participate in this positive environmental initiative.”

Live Here Love Here Manager at Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, Jodie McAneaney, said it was encouraging to see the initiative growing every year. “Coca-Cola Clean Coasts Week is growing from strength to strength and we’re excited to see how many volunteers will support us this year. Our aim is to create a clean coasts community who will continue to look after and enjoy our shores throughout the year and encourage others to do the same.

“Northern Ireland has some of the most beautiful shores in the world and we should be proud to protect and preserve them as well as taking advantage of the wonderful sports and hobbies organised around them by local communities.”

The Clean-Up at Longfield Embankment is close to City of Derry Airport. Volunteers are advised to wear sensible clothing to the clean-up with flat, comfortable shoes and waterproofs if necessary.