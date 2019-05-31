Meenan Square ‘must be developed as soon as possible’ - MLA Karen Mullan

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan has said there can be no further delays to the redevelopment of the Meenan Square Complex in Derry.

Ms Mullan said she has held meetings with Iona Enterprises, The Executive Office Urban Village and Westland Holdings, the owners of the site “to ensure that the development of Meenan Square is progressed in agreement with what was outlined in the community consultations”.

She said: “I have given both the new owners and the Executive Office the time to work through the private and community elements of the development and to come to a mutually agreed solution. Both my engagements this week have been positive and I welcome the hard work from all involved to get this development off the ground. But it is important for all involved that Meenan Square is developed as soon as possible.”

Vowing to keep people informed of developments, she added: “The site has been an eyesore and a gathering place for anti-community activity for a number of years and the community want to see it developed as quickly as possible.”