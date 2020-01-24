Minister informed of plans for Seán Dolan’s

Sinn Féin’s Martina Anderson in her role as Honourary President of Seán Dolan’s GAC, met this week with Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey to lobby her support for major development plans at the club.

Speaking about the meeting, Ms Anderson said they discussed the ambitious development for more community and sporting facilities and social housing envisaged by the Creggan club.

“Following insurmountable difficulties in delivering original plans for a major extension to the sporting facilities presently located at what was commonly known as Piggery Ridge, the club embarked on exploring other options.

“Drawing on the successful experience of other clubs in Belfast who formed partnerships with housing associations, Seán Dolan’s identified an opportunity where a partnership was developed between a housing association and a local GAC in Belfast that saw a parallel process of housing development alongside the development of the clubs sporting facility.

“Seán Dolan’s explored this process with a number of housing associations and Radius Housing expressed an interest, met with the club and then invested in developing a business plan for the project. Hopeful that planning, legal and other issues can be addressed to the benefit of all who hold an interest in the site Seán Dolan’s look forward to providing top-class mixed provision facilities of the site.”

Ms. Anderson said the site sits alongside Seán Dolan’s GAC, who successfully lobbied Derry City Council to have the land transferred to the club for development purposes. Council agreed to transfer the land in 2008 with a covenant of 1,000 years.

“The initial plan was to develop a second floodlit playing facility on the site but with the demise of funding due to the impact of austerity measures, the opportunities for financing such a huge capital programme was simply not available,” she said, adding: “Having consulted extensively with residents, community organisations, local schools and young people and engaging with Derry City and Strabane Council, the concept of a social housing development alongside Gaelic games and other community facilities gained popular support.

“The project envisages provision of: 120 social housing units; accompanying play facilities and open space provision; a purpose-built 3G indoor arena for GAA and other sporting needs; an upgrade and extension to Sean Dolans Clubhouse to facilitate team meetings, cultural and social events; and club development.

“The proposal will not only provide for much needed social housing but will transform Seán Dolan’s into a key multi-sports campus that will provide for the immediate area of Derry City and County and indeed further afield. Development plans have been drawn up, the application is currently going through planning and Radius and the Club are eager to ‘cut the sod’.

“This is why I felt it important that, accompanied by Seán Dolan’s Senior Captain and Committee Member Eamon McGinley, we meet with Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to lobby the Department’s support for this ambitious project.”

Ms. Anderson added: “The Minister will be visiting the City in the near future and itineraries permitting I intend to avail of the opportunity to accompany her on a visit to the site. For the project to be viable, we will have to access every funding stream available to augment the finance raised through the sale of the land and develop a Seán Dolan’s GAC multi-sports Campus that this City can be rightly proud of.”