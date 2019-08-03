Nadine Coyle and Roma Downey get behind Derry’s Brooke Park lotto bid

Two of Derry’s best known celebrities have endorsed Brooke Park’s bid to win the Heritage section of the National Lottery’s 25th Birthday Awards.

Through their Twitter accounts, Nadine Coyle and Roma Downey have encouraged the public to vote online for the park to claim the title which will be announced live on BBC1 in November and carries a £10,000 cash prize.

Brooke Park is vying for the title with ten other projects around the UK who have benefitted from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Singer Nadine described it as a “beautiful park” while actress and bestselling author Roma spoke of her fond memories of Brooke Park from your childhood.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, encouraged the public to public to support the campaign by tweeting the hashtag #NLABrookePark or by visiting the website lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/.

“I am delighted that two of the city’s highest profile figures have offered their support for Brooke Park’s campaign to win the Heritage section of the National Lottery awards,” she said.

“Brooke Park has been an essential hub for the public since it was reopened to the public three years ago, offering a wide range of leisure facilities, children’s playpark, a horticultural training centre and the stunningly located Gwyn’s Pavilion Café.

“This is an opportunity for the public to acknowledge this significant addition to community life in the city by voting for the park through twitter or by visiting the lottery good causes website.”

Brooke Park dates back to 1840, when it was originally the site of a boys orphanage before it became a municipal park in 1901. It now attracts in the region of 200,000 visitors each year.

Votes can be cast at lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards. You can also follow the campaign on Twitter: hashtag #NLAwards. Voting runs until midnight on August 21.