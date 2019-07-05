Resident and HE working together to create brighter future in Foreglen

Following the completion of Housing Executive external maintenance and kitchen replacement schemes, local residents in Foreglen are developing a planting project to enhance the village.

The project is being developed by Martina Forrest and Paul Herron from the Housing Executive, Stephen Proctor, Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Foreglen Community Group and Foreglen Residents Association, with the resulting planters in Columbia Park are a bright addition to the village, while local schools, youth groups and the wider community will later this year help to establish a new community garden.

JP McCloskey, Chair of Foreglen Residents Association, said: “The local residents are delighted with this project, the flowers are lovely to look at and brighten up the area.”

The community garden is due to begin in September. Local Housing Executive Patch Manager Martina Forrest said: “We want to create a strong sense of community and include all residents in creating the community garden. That way everyone can take pride in the area they live.”