Swan Park works given go-ahead

Long-awaited works at Swan Park in Buncrana are to get underway in mid-August, it has been confirmed.

The much-loved amenity sustained substantial damage during the floods of August 2017 and was fully closed for a period of time.

A number of temporary works have allowed a section of the park to be opened in recent months but there have been calls for it to be returned to its former glory as soon as possible.

In November, it was announced that the Department of Rural and Community Development had sanctioned €1.7million for the restoration of Swan Park with Donegal County Council supporting it with about €600,000.

Speaking yesterday, Donegal County Councillor Jack Murray said confirmation had been received that works are now due to begin in mid-August, something he very much welcomed.

He said: “One of the biggest issues for a long time was getting Swan Park restored. It is so vitally important to the local community and also to tourism right across Inishowen, as so many people visited the park. I have been contacted by so many people expressing their disappointment that they went to visit it and it was closed. You couldn’t overstate the importance of Swan Park for the local community.”

Over 4,000 people have signed a petition seeking the restoration of the park and scores attended a public meeting on the issue. The work is to be undertaken by the council.