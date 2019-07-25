‘Take your rubbish home’ - Colr. Logue

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has urged people using the grass banking overlooking Fahan Street in the good weather to take their rubbish home with them.

She was speaking after complaints rubbish is being left each night across the green space there.

Colr. Logue said: “With the good spell of weather this week there has been unprecedented numbers of people using the large grass area below the Derry Walls overlooking Fahan Street.

“It is great to see such large numbers of people out enjoying the good weather but sadly with such numbers it also brings problems.

“I have received complaints from local residents about people leaving rubbish on the green space which council workers have to come in and clean up each day. There is also a concern about underage drinking taking place.

“I would appeal for anyone using this space to try and take their rubbish home with them or place it in one bag so it’s easily collected. And also to be mindful of leaving the likes of glass bottles which if broken could cause injuries to children playing on the grass or injure family pets.”