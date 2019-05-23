Tattoo for Walls’ 400 anniversary

A spectacular Tattoo concert guaranteed to raise the roof this summer will celebrate the 400th anniversary of the internationally renowned City Walls.

The Walled City Tattoo returns with another spell-binding mix of top class talent at the Millennium Forum on Saturday, August 3 with a 3pm matinee show and 8pm evening performance.

A cast of 200 musicians, dancers, actors and performers will tell the unique story of the historic City Walls synonymous with the city, which were completed in 1619.

Director James Kee of Sollus Cultural Promotions said: “We are delighted that Tattoo will be returning again this year, not only coinciding with the Walled City - 400 Years celebrations but bringing the curtain down on the New Gate 2019 Fringe Festival which now extends for three weeks.”

The Tattoo showcases regional and national champions in choreographed Irish and Highland dancing, brass, flute, pipes and drums together with powerful vignettes featuring professional actors and singers, all guaranteed to mesmerise audiences on August 3. Special guests include BBC Junior Choir of the Year, Ebrington P.S, Team Sollus, Strabane Brass Band, William King Memorial Flute Band, Pipes & Drums, and vocalist Orla Mullan.

Tickets are £14, £16 and £18 (3pm matinee) and £19, £22 and £24 (8pm) which can be booked online at www.millenniumforum.co.uk or call 028 7126 4455.