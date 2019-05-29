Tattoo will celebrate Walls 400 anniversary

A spectacular Tattoo concert guaranteed to raise the roof this summer, will celebrate the 400th anniversary of the internationally renowned City Walls in Derry.

The Walled City Tattoo returns with another spell-binding mix of top class talent gracing the stage at the Millennium Forum on Saturday, August 3.

Walled City Tattoo dancers.

A cast of 200 musicians, dancers, actors and performers will tell the unique story of the historic City Walls synonymous with the city, which were completed in 1619.

Established as part of the UK City of Culture 2013 celebrations, this year’s Tattoo features another impressive blend of cultural traditions that will be showcased at 3pm matinee and 8pm evening performances for one day only.

The popular event that was first staged as a large-scale outdoor spectacle in Ebrington Square will have all the pomp and ceremony of previous shows. This year the visual/special effects will be the talking point with a few extra surprises for the audiences which will bring the Walls 400 theme bang up to date!

Walled City Tattoo Director James Kee of Sollus Cultural Promotions said: “We are delighted that Tattoo will be returning again this year, not only coinciding with the Walled City - 400 Years celebrations but bringing the curtain down on the New Gate 2019 Fringe Festival which now extends for three weeks. We hope that both locals and visitors alike will save the date as we anticipate another memorable show, suitable for all ages and musical tastes.”

The Tattoo showcases numerous regional and national champions in choreographed Irish and Highland dancing, brass, flute, pipes and drums together with powerful vignettes featuring professional actors and singers, all guaranteed to mesmerise audiences on August 3.

Special guests lined up to raise the roof of the Millennium Forum located on the City Walls, include the city’s award winning BBC Junior Choir of the Year, Ebrington P.S, who will be opening and closing the event, together with Tattoo favourites Team Sollus, Strabane Brass Band, William King Memorial Flute Band, Pipes and Drums, acclaimed vocalist Orla Mullan and much more.

Welcoming this year’s Walls 400 theme celebrating the city’s iconic built heritage monument, historian Ken McCormack, added: “Derry is renowned as being the only remaining completely Walled City in Ireland and one of the finest examples of Walled Cities in Europe.

“Now recognised as an outstanding tourist attraction that brings thousands of visitors to the North West, the City Walls also provide a splendid setting for big outdoor event celebrations and dramatic performances. The more we utilise the Walls for culture, arts and tourism, the more we will get to enjoy them as a unique historical feature which shows our city at its very best.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council and its partner The Honourable, The Irish Society, the builders and owners of the Walls and The Department for Communitie’ Historic Environment Division, have identified Walled City 400 Years as a key theme for events programming which will run until March 2020.

Tickets for the Walled City Tattoo are £14, £16 and £18 (3pm matinee) and £19, £22 and £24 (8pm) which can be booked online at www.millenniumforum.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 028 7126 4455.