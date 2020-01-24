‘The Sea, archaeology and early history of Donegal’

Next Friday, January 31 at 7.00pm Dr. Brian Lacey will deliver a talk entitled ‘The Sea, and the archaeology and early history of Donegal’ at the Inishowen Maritime Museum in Greencastle.

The talk is being hosted by Lands of Eogain and the Inishowen Maritime Museum.

Dr. Brian Lacey

Dr. Brian Lacey is a leading archaeologist originally from Dublin but living in County Donegal. He is best known in Donegal for conducting the Archaeological Survey of Donegal, published in 1983. He has also published on topics including Colmcille, Lug’s Forgotten Donegal Kingdom and Cenél Conaill and the Donegal Kingdoms, A.D. 500-800.

The talk which Dr. Lacey is giving will focus on the sea and its influence on the archaeology and early history of the county. The Lands of Éogain is a group of local heritage enthusiasts that aim to develop heritage in Inishowen. By collaborating with local and international heritage groups, Lands of Éogain hope to raise awareness of the significance of Inishowen in a European historical context, and for its intrinsic and economic value to our communities.

This talk is part of a series being held in the Inishowen Maritime Museum. The first was by Dr John Moulden entitled ‘The Sea Around Us - Maritime Songs from around Inishowen’. Over the coming months there will be talks by Dr Brian Lamkin and Dr Paddy Fitzgerald from the Ulster American Folk Park on emigration from the area, and on the Viking and Scandinavian influences on Inishowen by her excellency, Norwegian ambassador Else Berit Eikeland and others.

After Dr Lacey’s talk on Friday there will be light refreshments and an opportunity for conversation. All welcome and there is an optional contribution fee of €5. For more information tel: 0860811523 or 0749381363.