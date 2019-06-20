Three houses succeed in getting Irish street names

Irish signs will be erected in Ballymagowan Park but Montgomery Close voted ‘no’ after plebsicites in the areas.

Council’s Environment & Regeneration Committee was advised 3 out of 24 homes responded to the Ballymagowan poll with 100 per cent in favour of bilingual signs. Eight out of 31 homes in Montgomery Close who responded were 100 per cent against the proposal.

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said: “Surely to goodness something needs to be done to introduce a threshold for the household returns. There were 3 responses in Ballymagown and 8 in Montgomery Close.”

Sinn Féin Councllor Ruairí McHugh said: “Every household is consulted. It’s up to them to respond. It’s the same with elections. If you don’t take part you are letting other people decide for you.”