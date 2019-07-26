Unique glance into Derry’s past history as new Walls 400 exhibition launched

Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Cara Hunter, has officially opened the Walls 400 Exhibition at the Tower Museum in Derry.

The special exhibition at the city centre venue is free for the public to attend and tells the story of the iconic ramparts and their dramatic role in the history of Derry over the last four centuries.

Constructed between 1613 and 1619, the Walled City of Derry is the only remaining completely walled cities in Ireland.

It is also renowned as one of the finest examples in Europe.

The Tower is hosting a specially curated collection featuring a treasure trove of objects and archive materials from its own various collections to tell the story of the Walls, the city and its people.

Some of the objects on display have never been seen before, including pottery, ceramics, leather and currency unearthed in archaeological digs in the 1970s and 1980s. Find out more about the Walled City 400 programme via the website www.walledcity400.com.