McDelivery celebrates its hugely-anticipated arrival in Derry

The moment has arrived! McDelivery has launched in Derry and is available from three locations across the city to bring you breakfast in bed, lunch al desko or dinner a deux.

To celebrate, Derry Journal staff (pictured) were able to sample the service this morning, Friday 23 November - and were absolutely delighted with the experience.

Jacqui Diamond commented: ''It was a lovely treat, perfect for a Friday afternoon! It really cheered everyone up and tasted absolutely delicious - we will definitely be ordering a McDelivery again.''

The McDelivery service, in partnership with UberEATS, is available to anyone within one and a half miles of the three participating McDonald’s restaurants in Derry at Foyleside Shopping Centre, Strand Road and Crescent Link.

Speaking about the new launch, McDonald’s North West restaurant franchisee David Walker commented: “Delivery is something that our valued customers often ask about so it’s very exciting that we can now provide our freshly made, great tasting food in a way that suits their busy schedule. We are delighted to be offering yet another level of convenience to our loyal, local customers.”

How it works:

The McDelivery service promises to deliver favourite menu items at the click of an app, bringing more choice, control and personalisation than ever before.

The McDelivery option on UberEATS will feature McDonald’s breakfast, lunch and dinner options and will be available within 1.5 miles of the participating McDonald’s restaurant from 8am – 10.30pm, seven days a week.

McDelivery is easy:

Download the UberEATS app or order online at www.ubereats.com

Pick delivery location - enter the address where you’d like your meal delivered

Search for your nearest McDonald’s location in the app

Place your order - pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to arrive when you want. You can add notes to customise your meal and like Uber the order is charged to your card on file.

Follow the progress of the delivery - get updates on the preparation of your order and watch your bicycle/motorcycle courier arrive live in-app.