Banagher bag Intermediate title after victory over Swatragh

Leadon Timberframe Derry Intermediate Championship Final

Banagher 0-21, Swatragh 0-08

Banagher captain Mark Lynch receives the Derry Intermediate Hurling Championship trophy after victory over Swatragh in Owenbeg.

Banagher's remarkable championship season continues.

With the club's senior footballers defying bookmakers all over the county in the football, the club's hurlers were crowned Derry Intermediate champions only hours after the club's camogs qualified for the Ulster Intermediate final by defeating Armagh's Ballymcnab.

And it's a year that promises to get even better for St. Mary's, especially if this emphatic performance by the hurlers is any barometer to go by.

From start to finish, Banagher were in control against a Swatragh side that that never fully recovered from a devastating four minute first half spell in which Banagher hit six points to go 0-10 to 0-02 ahead.

The Davitt's had started reasonably well with the side separated by only one point at 0-3 to 0-2 after 10 minutes. The scoreline though was hiding Banagher's attacking threat, that but for some over complication gong forward, may have already had a couple of goals.

The goals never quite arrived but they were the only things missing from an otherwise almost perfect display.

Mark Lynch was superb, making the team tick from a deep role, while Sean McCullagh was a constant threat and Brian Og McGilligan a real driving force through the middle.

While those opening exchanges were tight, by the time 17 minutes had elapsed all six Banagher forwards had themselves on the scoreboard and Swatragh just couldn't cope with the numerous threats.

At 0-3 to 0-2, Banagher suddenly hit the acceleration with Jonathan O'Dwyer, Steafan McCloskey, Ciaran Lynch, Oisin McCloske, Darragh Cartin and corner back Shane Murphy splitting the posts to shell shock Swatragh.

Declan Quinn's free stemmed the tide but the respite was only temporary as Cartin, Tiarnan McCloskey (2) and Brian Og McGillian ensured the half-time scoreboard was every bit as emphatic as the Bangher performance.

Swatragh introduced Michael Kirkpatrick at half-time with the substitute hitting 0-5 in the second period but not even his brilliant cameo was enough to stop the Banagher juggernaut which kept rolling toward it's victory.

Indeed Kirkpatrick was the only Swatragh name on the second half scoresheet the the list of Banagher scorers hit nine, a superb spread in any game let alone a county final.

The result was known long before the final whistle and Swatragh will be glad to see the back of Banagher for this season after defeats in both championship codes. Fittingly, the St. Mary's camogs there to celebrate with their hurling counterparts. Those celebrations may not be the last this season.

Banagher scorers: Sean McCullagh (0-4), Tiarnan McCloskey (0-6, 5f, 1 '65'), Jonathan O'Dwyer (0-2), Steafan McCloskey (0-1), Ciaran Lynch (0-1), Oisin McCloskey (0-1), Darragh Cartin (0-3), Shane Murphy (0-1), Brian Og McGilligan (0-2),

Swatragh scorers: Declan Quinn (0-2, 1f), Fintan McGurk (0-1), Michael Kirkpatrick (0-5, 3f)

Banagher: Daryl McDermott; Gabriel Farren, Ruairi McCloskey, Shane Murphy; Darragh McCloskey, Mark Lynch, Niall Farren; Ciaran Lynch, Brian Og McGilligan; Sean McCullagh, Steafan McCloskey, Darragh Cartin; Tiarnan McCloskey, Oisin McCloskey, Jonathan O'Dwyer.

(Subs) Cathair McGilligan for D McCloskey, 45mins; Pauric McCloskey for J O'Dwyer, 48mins; Liam Eoin Campbell for C Lynch, 54mins; Fintan McGilligan for S McCullagh, 57mins;

Yellow cards: C Lynch, 53mins;

Swatragh: Conor O'Kane; Mark Cassidy, Malachai O'Hagan, Cahal McQuillan; Cahal Quinn, Tiarnan Walsh, Niall Doherty; Eugene McGuckin, Sean Francis Quinn; Sean Martin Quinn, Eugene O'Kane, Dominic Bradley; Fintan McGiurk, niall McQuillan, Declan Quinn.

(Subs) Aidan Grant for C McQuillan, HT; Sean Og O'Kane for C Quinn, 40mins; Conor Quinn for D Bradley, 52mins; Seamus McFarren for F McGurk, 57mins; Darren McNicholl for D Quinn, 57mins;

Yellow Card: T Walsh, 45mins;

Referee: Eamonn Hasson