Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Colr. Sandra Duffy has paid tribute to the organisers of Thursday’s Ulster Elite Senior Boxing Finals after a fantastic night in the Guildhall on Thursday.

A first return to Derry since the City of Culture year in 2013 saw titles for Sean Donaghy and Carly McNaul among others in front of a capacity crowd and Mayor Duffy said she hoped the success would see boxing return to the iconic venue again in the future.

“It was absolutely fantastic to see big time boxing back in the city again for the first time since 2013,” explained Mayor Duffy, “The Guildhall proved to a brilliant venue for the event and I hope it leads to future boxing events here. It truly is an exceptional building and the staff provide the highest standard of professionalism – I am very proud to have hosted it here.

“Last night shows once again that our city has the potential to host major sporting events following the successful Irish cricket games in Bready and the Clipper Around the World Yacht Race in the summer. I would like to extend my congratulations to all boxers who took part and particularly to the local boxers who won their fights.”

1. World European and Commonwealth Champion Amy Broadhurst, with boxers, Nicole Clyde (Andtrim) and Carley mcNaul (Ormeau Road), winner of the 52 kg. bout at the Ulster Elite Boxing Finals held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) World European and Commonwealth champion, Amy Broadhurst, with boxers, Nicole Clyde (Antrim) and Carley McNaul (Ormeau Road), winner of the 52 kg bout at the Ulster Elite Boxing Finals held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: Tom Heaney Photo Sales

2. Mayor Sandra Duffy with officials at the Ulster Elite Boxing Finals held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Mayor Sandra Duffy with officials at the Ulster Elite Boxing Finals held in the Guildhall on Thursday night. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: Tom Heaney Photo Sales

3. Mayor Sandra Duffy with boxing legends Charlie Nash and his nephew Roy Nash. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Mayor Sandra Duffy with local boxing legends Charlie Nash and his nephew Roy Nash. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: Tom Heaney Photo Sales

4. Mayor Sandra Duffy with her husband Kevin, president, Ulster Boxing Council. Included, from right, are Peter O'Donnell, Jim Knox, and from right, James McCarron, Donegal County Board, and Eugene Duffy, president Co. Derry Boxing Board. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Mayor Sandra Duffy with her husband, Kevin, President of the Ulster Boxing Council. Included, from right, are Peter O'Donnell, Jim Knox, and from right, James McCarron, Donegal County Board, and Eugene Duffy, President Co. Derry Boxing Board. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: Tom Heaney Photo Sales