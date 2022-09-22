NABA middleweight champion Coyle, who stretched his unblemished record to 17-0 with a unanimous decision win over tough Mexican Silverio Ortiz in Florida last week, will take on fellow unbeaten contender Felix Cash (15-0) for the WBA Intercontinental title.

It will be Coyle's professional debut in the UK having been largely based in the USA and it will offer the 2012 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist maximum exposure.

Cash, who is signed to Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, survived two knockdowns to claim the vacant WBC International middleweight title against Magomed Madiev at Alexandra Palace on his last outing in February. He's a former British and Commonwealth champion.

The Eubank-Benn card at the Greenwich venue is exclusively live on DAZN worldwide and DAZN Pay-per-view in the UK and Ireland on October 8th next.

Coyle was previously presented with an opportunity to fight headliner Eubank Jr. at just six days notice but he will get a chance to get a closer look at the middleweight in London and the pairs' paths may yet cross should the Derry man dispatch of Cash.