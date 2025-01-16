"When you mention boxing men, especially in Ulster, Eugene would be on top of the pile.”

Eugene Duffy, seated second from left alongside trainer Patsy Heavern and the rest of the St Eugene’s Boys’ Club boxing team which won the Association of Boys’ Clubs’ Inter-Club Shield for the second successive year.

​EUGENE DUFFY’s journey into the world of amateur boxing wasn't just a career choice; it was a calling!

​His name has become synonymous with authority inside and out the boxing ring having dedicated his life and career to the sweet science as a referee, judge and presently one of the longest serving officials in Ireland.

For the past 60 years he's been the man in the middle in more ways than one, worked tirelessly for the sport, liaising with fellow officials, making big calls, guarding against controversial decisions and has earned a reputation as one of the most respected figures in Irish boxing.

Integrity and honesty is his mantra in a sport which has its fair share of controversies.

Eugene Duffy, part of The St Eugene’s Boys’ Club boxing team which won the Association of Boys’ Clubs’ Inter-Club Shield for the second successive year pictured with Patsy Heavern (trainer),.

"Nobody should compromise their integrity whenever their dealing with kids,” he insists.

It's been a lifetime of dedication which saw him elected as vice president of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association - just the second Derry man to serve on the Officer Board in the association's 113 years history!

Eugene received the largest number of votes out of the three candidates with 104 out of 210 at the IABA Central Council Elections in 2024 deeming the Derry man elected to the prestigious post.

"It's a great honour," said Eugene, who has been residing most his life in Inishowen Gardens in Creggan.

Former world and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Cuban, Mario Kindelan pictured with Eugene Duffy.

"The IABA is going from 1911 even before the formation of the actual Irish State itself! I'm only the second person from Derry to become Vice President.

"Harry Doherty who is now deceased, was originally from the Westland Street area and was the first from Derry. “I'm only the second from Derry who has been elected onto the Officer Board of the IABA in 113 years. So, as I said, it's a great honour.

"I would be well known as I'm one of the longest about. I've been in the sport for over 60 years and as an official for over 30."

During that stellar career as a referee and judge, he represented Ireland on more than 60 occasions at international and multi-nation events including major European championships, Commonwealth Games, the World Golden Gloves tournament in Minnesota in 2007 and the 2003 World Elite Championships in Thailand.

Eugene Duffy, extreme right, pictured with the newly elected Officer Board of Central Council and Chair of the IABA Board of Directors, Niall O’Carroll.

His career has taken him across the world, judging and officiating at Olympic qualifiers in Europe, America, Kuala Lumpur and Trinidad and Tobago, and was appointed referee/judge with the Irish team on three separate tours of the USA and Canada before retiring as an AIBA world official in 2008.

Back in 2018 he was given a lifetime achievement award at the IABA awards in Dublin, and remains an active part of the sport – also serving as President of St Joseph’s Boxing Club, President of the County Derry boxing board and Ulster Boxing Council registrar.

He grew up in Little Diamond across the road from St Eugene's Cathedral and just a few streets away from his idol, the legendary Billy 'Spider' Kelly who won the British and Empire featherweight titles in the 1950s.

When he walked through the doors of 'Spider' Kelly's boxing gym in Lorne Street as an eight year-old he was hooked.

It was around the time of the release of Somebody Up There Likes Me starring Paul Newman - the story of Rocky Graziano and his rise to the world title. When Eugene went to watch it with his father, there was only ever going to be one path for the youngster.

A talented pugilist in his own right, Eugene’s infatuation began with those first encounters with his boyhood hero.

He has been an ever present at the National Stadium in Dublin as an official but he also had his own success at the historic venue when making it to the Irish Intermediate Championships in '62 and '63 with the Ulster boxing team under Harry Enright.

"The boxing was all down to Billy Kelly," he explained. "I was a big supporter of Billy ‘Spider’ Kelly when he was boxing in the 50s. He won and lost the British title.

"I was born in '48 and I was about eight years-old when I joined the Kelly club. That's how I got the passion for it. Boxing is like a drug once you get into it."

His career was cut short at 16 due to an eye injury when he was struck by a hurl during a hurling match at Celtic Park and was prematurely advised to quit boxing.

Two years and a second opinion later he returned to the sport but his coach and mentor at St Eugene's Boxing Club in Derry, Patsy Heavern identified his potential as a referee and set him on a journey that would see him become one of the most influential figures in Irish amateur boxing circles.

He put me in as a coach at the beginning and then he said ‘I want you to move from coaching into judging’. This was all done inside 12 months. He then said ‘I want to move you into refereeing’ which was done within another six months.

“I was refereeing and judging and he told me he was sending me down to the Ulster Championships in Belfast. When I did that he asked if I would like to go to Dublin to do the National Schoolboys and that was in 1978.

“I said ‘okay’ but I was nervous. I came down and did about 359 contests. The next time I came down I was refereeing at the end of 1978 and never stopped since.

"I went and did my European and world exams and was fast-tracked to world level in no time at all."

Following his mentor, Heavern’s sudden passing in 1982, Eugene took over the running of St Eugene’s BC and he's been involved with the local and national boxing fraternity ever since.

"I was in the Kelly club until I was nine or 10 and when that closed I went to St Eugene's in Orchard Street underneath St Columb’s Hall and Patsy Heavern took over. Patsy was a great character and a terrific man and mentor.

"He died in 1982 and I was left with the club. The boxing club was pretty famous. You had big Jimmy Monaghan [former professional heavyweight] and a lot of good boxers."

The 76 year-old recently featured in a short film as part of a series on Irish Boxing - Seconds Out: Stories of Irish Boxing where he's recognised for his service and leaving a lasting legacy in the sport.

His peers know and describe him best and Donegal boxing stalwart Peter O'Donnell even credits Eugene for saving lives through his involvement in boxing.

"I don't think men or volunteers like Eugene get enough credit for what they've done, especially in the 70s and 80s," said O'Donnell. "These men, these volunteers have actually saved lives.

"Young men when the Troubles were going strong in Northern Ireland, these men kept boxing clubs going throughout that era and kept young boys on the right path. Other than that there would've been a lot of young lives lost for it.

"I would describe Eugene as one of the most highly respected gentlemen in amateur boxing in Ireland who's been around for a long, long time.

"Over 60 years - it's a good innings for any man and he's come a long way. He's been a great servant, a great volunteer for boxing.

"When you mention boxing men, especially in Ulster, Eugene would be on top of the pile.”

Anna Moore of St Francis Boxing Club and member of IABA Central Council says his passion and commitment for the sport is 'unreal'.

"He's a real boxing person, from a boxing family. He's so committed to boxing."

Former IABA National registrar Philip Rooney added; "There's no big bravado and that's what we love about him."

Eugene has plenty more to offer the sport in his various capacities but as he approaches his 75th year he’s hoping to move into an advisory position in the near future.

His son Kevin is President of Ulster Boxing Council but Eugene is hoping for more young blood to come through and represent Derry at provincial and national levels. “It's hard to get young ones involved these days. I’m coming to the stage where I can't go on much longer and they will need to get someone to take over.

“I was very lucky and that's why I try to give a wee bit back because I've travelled to places in the world that I would never ever have been in if it wasn't for the boxing.”

It’s that attitude, commitment and passion which saw Eugene punch his way to the top!