This is the second such production by Feile’s videographer, Ruairi Campbell and documents the history and positive contribution of the Derry-based boxing club and its members make to the city of Derry. The film is a Communities in Transition project, funded by The Executive Office and showcases the various programmes at Oakleaf ABC which has been in operation for 32 years under the guidance of Eugene O’Kane Sr. It now has well over 100 members, both male and female, aged from 4-56.

The 30-minute film tells the story of how Oakleaf was first established in the Bogside in 1992 and follows the ups and downs of their outstanding story through to the present day. The film also explores the uplifting story of 11 years-old club member and Brandywell girl, Shaniece Robinson, and how she battled through family tragedy to fight for her first All-Ireland gold medal.

It also celebrates the positive contribution the club and its members make to the local neighbourhood and wider area and shows how boxing can benefit both physical and mental health and how the sport has helped change lives across the city.

Speaking after the event, producer Ruairi Campbell said he was delighted with the turnout and the positive reaction to the film: “It was great to see so many faces turn up to see the production, especially so many generations of boxers and those associated with the sport. The feedback has been really good from all who watched it tonight.

"This is a very special boxing club in the city with its roots going back 32 years and the insight given by founder Eugene O’Kane senior was a pleasure to capture. A big thank you to all who took part, got involved in the making of the film and supported the premiere at the Nerve Centre tonight.’

The film will be available to view on Féile’s various social media platforms on Thursday, May 16th at 7pm.

