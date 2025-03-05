There were also three excellent support bouts including St Joseph’s ABC’s Tony Cox who took a 3-2 decision over Aiden Moore of Dealgan.

Ireland certainly proved they have potential candidates for the Los Angeles Olympic Games in three years time with some sensational performances on the night as they won the overall contest 10-4.

And the hope now is that this can kick-start a regular return to international boxing shows, as this was the first to take place since March 2023, when Ireland took on England in a dual nations tournament following a training camp in Ballina.

“It was great to have boxing back in Derry, and back at the Guildhall, where it was standing room only,” said Ulster boxing stalwart, and current vice-president of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA), Eugene Duffy.

“There were some great bouts, with the Ireland team too strong on this occasion – no doubt there are some potential candidates for the next Olympic Games in Los Angeles among them.”

Those sentiments were echoed by IABA president Anto Donnelly, who delivered an opening address as part of the parade before the evening’s first bout.

“Hopefully pieces have fallen into place recently where we can, once again, look at the five rings of Olympic boxing in LA, where some of these youngers can actually be over there, representing Ireland and Wales at the Olympic Games in three years’ time”.

Donnelly extended his thanks to Ireland team manager John Gallagher, all sponsors, and the central council of the IABA.

Full Results were as follows: Support Bouts: 39kg: Tony Cox (St Joseph’s) 3-2 Aiden Moore (Dealgan); 54kg: Conan McSorely (2 Castles) 4-0 Oisin Kernan (Olympic Mullingar); 48kg: Caoimhin Connelly (Twin Towns) 4-1 Harley Salinger (Sacred Heart Dublin); Ireland v Wales: 46kg: Ava McCabe 5-0 Tyler Harris; 48kg: Abbey Molloy (AB Round2) v Lacey Dalling; 50kg: Skye Ward 0-5 Angelina Rees; 51kg: Michael Reilly 5-0 Gavin Alexander; 52kg: Kayleigh Byrne 4-1 Skye Taylor; 54kg James McCann 3-2 Reon Wright; 54kg Elma Barry 1-4 Ffion Evan; 57kg: Sean McCusker 4-1 Troy Hayer; 57kg: Grace Conway 4-0 Ellie Cain; 60kg: Daniel Hunter 1-4 Alfie Lewis; 67kg: JOhn Donoghue (Ref stopped contest round 3) v Kai Powell; 71kg: Rati Abulzade 4-1 Sam McCann; 75kg Jason Whelan 4-0 Mitchelle Jones; 80kg: Chulainn McDonnell 0-5 Patrick Price.

