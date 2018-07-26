Brigade and Eglinton aiming for Senior Cup success

THE showpiece weekend for North West cricket gets underway at 12noon on Friday, with Brigade taking on Eglinton in the Bank of Ireland Senior Cup Final at Bready.

Both sides go into the two day blue ribbon final in fantastic form having secured victories last weekend.

After knocking out holders Donemana in the semi-final, Brigade went to the Holm for the second time in a matter of weeks and secured another high scoring win in the league last Saturday.

Wicket-keeper batsman Gareth McKeegan scored an incredible 216 not out off 149 balls with 21 fours and 16 sixes in his innings last weekend and skipper Andy Britton knows his side are going into the final in good form.

“We are definitely going into the final in good form, because going to Donemana and winning at their patch is good for us going into the two day final,” he stated.

“Gareth batted well and whenever you score 200 runs, it doesn’t matter what ground you are in, it’s some batting, but especially in Donemana.

“It’s always a hard place to go and play but he did it, which was a good job for us.”

While Britton’s opposite number Stuart Thompson is a massive threat for Eglinton, the Beechgrove side skipper believes the Villagers have a few other threats.

“They beat Fox Lodge on Saturday and Stuarty didn’t even bat or ball and that says everything,” adds Britton.

“They won by a big margin, so that proves that they are a top side, who have a lot of good players.

“I won’t say anyone is favourite. It’s going to be a case of ‘on the two days’ and the best team will win.”

Britton also hopes large numbers make the trip to Magheramason to watch the final because he feels a big crowd will help both sides perform to their best.

“Hopefully there’s a big crowd watching because it will help the players,” he adds.

“I know if there’s a big crowd and a good buzz around Bready, it will mean both teams perform well.”

As for Villagers captain Stuart Thompson, he’s looking to avenge their 2015 final defeat to Donemana.

“We are looking forward to it as we have kind of let ourselves go in the league recently, as we have been targeting the Senior Cup final once we beat Newbuildings,” he added.

“Everyone is raring to go. We got a taste of it in 2015 at home to Donemana, so we are definitely looking forward to another final.

“Bready’s ground has come on leaps and bounds over the last few years, so everything is set up for a really good final.”

The Ireland all-rounder feels the encounter is too close to call but concedes that the atmosphere in the Eglinton dressing room is superb at the minute.

“Beating Donemana a few weeks ago and then beating Fox Lodge really comprehensively on Saturday, I think it has just set up a little bit of a buzz around the team and it’s nice to go into the final with two wins under our belt,” said Thompson.

“Brigade had a good win on Saturday as well against Donemana and obviously winning the T20 Cup on Sunday, their confidence is going to be sky high as well going into Friday.

“Look, if both sides come in and play their best cricket, then it’s going to make for an exciting final. Obviously over the two days the best team will come out on top. I’m sure Brigade are confident of winning but we definitely have a very good chance if we play the way we have been.”

The 26-year-old is delighted that North West cricket in general is on the up after the Warriors’ recent success in the Interprovincial series which he says can only help the sport in the area.

“I think the three day win for the Warriors was massive. We obviously haven’t won as many trophies as we would have liked in the past five years but I think to win the Three Day competition and take it out of Leinster’s hands was massive for us.

“I think cricket in general around the North West you find more and more players becoming available for the Warriors.”

Play gets under way at 12noon on both days and admission at the gate is £5 (£3 concessionary). As with every year, alcohol carry-outs will not be permitted inside the ground. Umpires for the game are Alfie Dunn, John Thompson and Alan Dunn (3rd).