CRICKET: Iftikhar Hussain returns to Brigade for new North West season

Brigade seem determined to make a major bid for honours this season after the Beechgrove club announced that Iftikhar Hussain was rejoining them following his season in the NCU with Muckamore.

It is no secret that the Waterside outfit felt Hussain was the missing link for them in 2017 and skipper Andy Britton said they were delighted to have him back.

“He’s a quality player and we didn’t want to lose him in the first place so it’s great that he’s coming back,” said Britton.

“Ifti will give us options with both bat and ball and his experience will be vital for us when things get tight.”

Hussain has been at Brigade for eight seasons in total so far during which time he has won every domestic honour with the exception of the Irish Senior Cup.

He enjoyed a very good season at Moylena; finishing in the top 10 in both the NCU batting and bowling returns, and the former Pakistan ‘A’ player paid tribute to the Belfast club on his return to the North West.

“I can’t praise the people at Muckamore highly enough” he said. “They welcomed me into their club and could not have been kinder to me throughout my time there.

“My decision to return to the North West was quite simply domestic although once it had been made, I knew that this was where I wanted to play.

“I am really looking forward to getting playing again and doing everything I can to help Brigade to achieve success in 2018”.

“I do however want to put on record my thanks to everyone at Muckamore and wish the club every success going forward.”

Skipper Britton also confirmed that all of last season’s senior squad have committed to staying at Brigade for the new season as they bid to end Donemana’s recent domestic dominance.