Action from the Cricket Blitz, organised by the North West Cricket Union, held in the Foyle arena on Monday afternoon. Photograph: George SweeneyAction from the Cricket Blitz, organised by the North West Cricket Union, held in the Foyle arena on Monday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney
Action from the Cricket Blitz, organised by the North West Cricket Union, held in the Foyle arena on Monday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney

25 brilliant photographs as North West hosts Disability Cricket Blitz at Foyle Arena

By Simon Collins
Published 25th Nov 2024, 17:37 BST
The NWCU hosted a fantastic afternoon of Disability cricket at the Foyle Arena on Monday, as part of Cricket Ireland's Cricket Connects programme.

The event was organised by Ireland International Conor Olphert and saw three teams- Glenside, New Horizons and Foyle Down's Syndrome- take part in the mini-tournament and our photographer GEORGE SWEENEY was on hand to take these fantastic shots.

Bready bowler, Olphert said he hoped that the blitz would be the first of many, as the region's Disability programme continues to gather pace.

"It's the first one and our plan is to grow the participation levels with hopefully one of these competitions taking place every six months. There is a lot of work going into promoting the sport across all ages and abilities and it is fantastic to see all three teams today really enjoying themselves, although there has been plenty of competitiveness as well."

"We'll enjoy today with the aim of attracting more teams to the next one in the early summer."

The North West's Disability programme featured heavily during Friday night's Award Ceremony at the White Horse Hotel, with patrons contributing over £1000 to the programme funds as proceeds of a raffle.

Action from the Cricket Blitz, organised by the North West Cricket Union, held in the Foyle arena on Monday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney

1. Disability Cricket Blitz

Action from the Cricket Blitz, organised by the North West Cricket Union, held in the Foyle arena on Monday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Action from the Cricket Blitz, organised by the North West Cricket Union, held in the Foyle arena on Monday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney

2. Disability Cricket Blitz

Action from the Cricket Blitz, organised by the North West Cricket Union, held in the Foyle arena on Monday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Action from the Cricket Blitz, organised by the North West Cricket Union, held in the Foyle arena on Monday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney

3. Disability Cricket Blitz

Action from the Cricket Blitz, organised by the North West Cricket Union, held in the Foyle arena on Monday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Action from the Cricket Blitz, organised by the North West Cricket Union, held in the Foyle arena on Monday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney

4. Disability Cricket Blitz

Action from the Cricket Blitz, organised by the North West Cricket Union, held in the Foyle arena on Monday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:North West
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice