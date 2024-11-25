The event was organised by Ireland International Conor Olphert and saw three teams- Glenside, New Horizons and Foyle Down's Syndrome- take part in the mini-tournament and our photographer GEORGE SWEENEY was on hand to take these fantastic shots.

Bready bowler, Olphert said he hoped that the blitz would be the first of many, as the region's Disability programme continues to gather pace.

"It's the first one and our plan is to grow the participation levels with hopefully one of these competitions taking place every six months. There is a lot of work going into promoting the sport across all ages and abilities and it is fantastic to see all three teams today really enjoying themselves, although there has been plenty of competitiveness as well."

"We'll enjoy today with the aim of attracting more teams to the next one in the early summer."

The North West's Disability programme featured heavily during Friday night's Award Ceremony at the White Horse Hotel, with patrons contributing over £1000 to the programme funds as proceeds of a raffle.

