The talented paceman started his fourth and final year at Jordanstown studying mechanical engineering, the week he headed with the Irish squad ‘Down Under’.

Olphert also revealed that whenever he received his call-up to Heinrich Malan's squad he was right in the middle of moving house, now he’s preparing to get into the Ireland side which starts their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against Zimbabwe on Monday morning.

All of the Ireland games will be shown live on Sky Sports, with next Monday’s match getting underway at 9am.

"It's actually a nice distraction with everything going on, because if it was just cricket in my life then I think my head would be a bit fried, so being able to have life outside of it is a good thing," he insisted.

"I also have university going on as I have started my final year on my mechanical engineering course, so it's going to be an interesting few weeks starting your final year of university in a different time zone, so it could be tough.

"I don't think I'll get much free time off during the cricket and whatever time I do get I'll be studying most of the time.

"Let's be honest, my plan four years ago whenever I started university at Jordanstown I did not think by my final year I would be going to the World Cup, but I have to admit going to Uni has helped me, because I have been able to train. Before that I was working both day and night shifts, so it was never easy to train, but whenever I went to Uni, I would be in the gym all the time."

Conor Olphert being put through his paces during a Ireland men's training session at Malahide Cricket Club Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The 26-year-old, who got his first taste of T20 international cricket against India in the summer, can't wait to lock horns with Zimbabwe, Scotland and West Indies but remains confident that Ireland can progress.

"It's meant to be tough and that's what makes it exciting, but I know on our day, that our team and our squad is so talented and I know in T20 cricket it can go either way," he explained.

"The West Indies will be the favourites in our group, but they've been rolled over before and we've beaten them before so why can't we go and do it again. It's a one off match, it's like tossing a coin, so we can win it.

"Playing against India was a nice way to start as I was playing against some of the best players in the world and you're just a guy from the North West, who was playing for his club a week or two ago, so yeah it was quite bizarre.

"It was good to be in to test myself, I had one good game and one bad game, but I know that whenever I miss my length by the slightest bit, my line or length or whatever I'm trying to do, then I will go, it's inevitable.

"You just have to have a clear plan, back yourself and enjoy yourself. You can't dwell on anything in T20 cricket, maybe in Test cricket or whatever if you bowl a bad ball you get smacked for four, you could get smacked for four twice in one over whereas in T20 it's a game of cat and mouse."

Conor will become the second Olphert to play representative cricket for Ireland following in his father Mark's footsteps.

Olphert senior, who had a tremendous career with Bready and the North West, made one Ireland appearance in 1998 against Australia ‘A’, is Conor's inspiration.

The North West Warriors bowler concedes his earliest memories of cricket was watching his father produce the goods for the Magheramason men and he admits that his father or any family members won’t be able to make the trip Down Under to see part of the Ireland squad.

"I don't think he's going to be able to travel to Australia, as it's a bit short notice, but he has been my biggest inspiration," stated the North West Warriors bowler.

"He played for Ireland himself, he's a massive club man and I have been watching him since I was no age. My earliest memories are sitting in the old field in Bready between cars watching him both bat and bowl and I'm just glad that I've been able to reach the heights that he reached.

"No family is going to be able to make the trip, because it really is last minute and people have to work and getting to Australia isn't that easy, especially has people have to pay bills and other stuff, so it's not really fair to drag anyone out to Australia for three to five weeks or however long we'll be in Australia."

Unfortunately Olphert won’t have fellow Bready native Craig Young playing with him in Australia, after the pace bowler was ruled out because of a chronic injury issue.

Young travelled home because of a recurring injury and has been replaced in the squad by 31-year-old Graham Hume.

The Liverpool supporter hopes everyone in the region is happy with his efforts and he also admits it's great that he’s keeping the club's good tradition going by being selected for the Boys in Green.

"I just want to go to the World Cup and make the North West proud because I want to be the best that I can be for the people back here,” added Olphert.

"It's quite bizarre that this one club from the North West produced so many Ireland internationals, from a club team who played a lot of junior cricket to eventually get into the senior league and managed to stay there for over 30 years and managed to produce all these players.