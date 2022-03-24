Former North West Cricket umpire Jimmy McDaid has died

Former Umpire Jimmy McDaid.

Jimmy along with his brother Bobby was an instantly recognisable face across the North West and was a popular figure among players and spectators alike.

Current Umpire’s Chair Vinny O’Hara paid tribute to his fellow Ballykelly man this morning and said he would be sorely missed around the village.

“Jimmy hadn’t been well for quite a while. He was affectionately known as ‘Jampot’ by the local cricket community and had been involved in the sport as a player, an Umpire and in later years as an avid spectator of the game here,” he stated.

“It didn’t matter to him if it was senior, junior or kids cricket, he just loved the sport.

“He was such a modest, quiet man who will be sorely missed around the region.”