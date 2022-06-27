Ireland pace bowler Craig Young is looking forward to this afternoon's T20 encounter against India. Picture by Oisin Keniry

The Bready native, who took two wickets in Sunday's lost to India in the T20 opener, was talking after training today.

“It was obviously disappointing to lose, but you have to put it in perspective with who you’re playing," he said. "We put up a fight there, and I think there’s a lot we can take from Sunday’s game going into Tuesday.

“Conor Olphert played his first game there and he knows that it doesn’t get much harder than that - he did well, as did Lorcan Tucker with his knock, but Harry’s (Tector) innings was class. He’s right up there with some of the best I’ve played with.

“Bowling out there, you need to put the ball in the right area and (in that first over) I just missed my line with the first few balls, but then bang-bang I got the line right and had two wickets. But it’s never that simple with these guys, you pitch it up to them and they just belt it over your head. If you miss your line, only a little bit, they will punish you.

“But I think there was enough in Sunday’s performance to take forward.

“Yeah, it might have been nice to bowl first on that pitch, but in a 12-over game the pitch isn’t going to change much. We know the Malahide wicket always has a little in it for the bowlers - you just have to put it in the right areas.

"You’ve got to get the line and length right with these guys, you’ve got that small margin of error - if you miss the spot then they will blast it over your head. To be honest, I think we did get the line right most of the time, but we bowled a bit full at times, which let us down.“

Young hopes they have another big crowd for this afternoon's encounter and also hopes the atmosphere is again top notch.

“I’ve never played in front of a crowd like that, there was a real buzz and it was fun," he added.

"But the most important thing was that we stood up against one of the world’s best sides and went toe-to-toe with them for 80-85% of the game - but, again, you’ve got to be on 100% of the time playing a side like that, we just need to find that extra bit on Tuesday.”

As for coach Heinrich Malan, he was impressed by Olphert's debut, as the NW Warriors pace bowler came back well after his first ball on Sunday was blasted away for six runs by Deepak Hooda.

"After his first ball went out of the park, it was great to see the resilience that he came back with to bowl another over and a half," stated Malan.

"He really put it back nicely and beat the bat a couple of times, which will give him confidence.