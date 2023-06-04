This delivery is guided to the boundary by Strabane's Vadivel Moorthy during Saturday clash with new Long's Senior League leaders, Clooney.

Of course we're only four games in and several teams haven't even played that many but it's a sure sign that competition for next year's eight Premier Division places is going to be fierce.

Timmy Dougherty's men got the better of Strabane on Saturday courtesy of a solid bowling performance and another half century from their man-of-the-moment, Blayde Capell. Batting first, Strabane were restricted to 183 all out, with their impressive overseas man Nasir Nawaz making 85 of those (6 fours, 8 sixes).

Unfortunately for the Red Caps there were few willing partners for Nasir once Aaron Gillespie had departed for 24. Kenzie Hall was excellent with the ball for his 4-22 with skipper Dougherty chipping in with 2-18.

Killyclooney's impressive 'keeper-batsman, Blayde Capell.

Capell dominated the start of the reply, rattling to 50 before tea. However he didn't last long after the resumption and was out for a 26-ball 56 (8 fours, 3 sixes). The captain picked up the baton however; Dougherty making an unbeaten 42 and sharing a 66-run stand with Mark Gordon who also made 42 as 'Clooney got home by five wickets.

Ryan Gallagher and Usman Azhar picked up two wickets each for the visitors who slip to joint fifth.

Donemana slipped up against in-form Fox Lodge at the Holm despite former Foxes’ overseas player Geeth Kumara making 73. Ricky-Lee Dougherty added 43 and DJ Dougherty 40 as Donemana set 238 with Aaron Heywood (3-37), Jonny Robinson (3-43) and Adam Walker (2-33) among the wickets.

The Ballymagorry side were soon on Donemana's tail with Gayan Maneeshan - dropped without scoring - hitting 10 fours and 4 sixes in his 81 while Travis Nicholl made 47 (1 four, 4 sixes), Brian Allen 31 and Robinson 26 as Heywood's lads won with five wickets to spare.

Brigade moved level with 'Clooney at the top courtesy of an impressive seven wicket win over Eglinton at Beechgrove. Liam Doherty top scored with 85 and Mike Erlank added 55 as the villagers posted a competitive 249-8 batting first.

David Barr (3-46) and Brigade's Jamie Millar (2-42) were best with the ball and the home side made short work of the reply with Iftikhar Hussain in scintillating form. 'Ifti' hit 24 fours and two sixes in a marathon 167 not out, with Scott Macbeth adding 24 to give the Limavady Road side the points.

Newbuildings got their campaign back on track with an eight wicket win at Bready. Gavin Roulston's 27 and 26 from Kyle Magee were the best of Davy Scanlon's side's 143 all out; Ross Dougherty taking 4-15, Ross Hunter 3-19 and Johnny Thompson 2-14 for the visitors.

Hanu Viljoen (52*) and Ryan Hunter (32*) shared an unbroken third wicket stand of 83 to steer Newbuildings to a comfortable win.

Ardmore are now the only unbeaten team left, albeit they've only played twice, after they defeated Coleraine for the second time in three days. Scott Campbell top scored with 67 at the top of Bannsiders' order with Marcus Poskitt chipping in with 43 and Matty Smyth 34 in a total of 220-8.

There were two wickets apiece for Sabin Babu and Aviwe Mgijima and the latter was also in commanding form with the bat in Ardmore's successful chase. The overseas man hit seven fours and three sixes in his 85 not out with Dharm Singh making a vital 63 (9 fours, 2 sixes). Skipper Rachit Gaur added 26 as Ardmore claimed a five wicket win.

Ballyspallen claimed their first league win of the season with a thumping 108-run success at home to St Johnston. The runs were shared out as 'Spallen set the Donegal men a target of 227, Demith Perera making 62, Stuart Kennedy 44, Luke Gilfillan 33 and Kyle Morrow 26 not out.

Dawie Barnard (3-35), Nathan Cole (2-46) and Jacob Maroske (2-47) were among the wickets for the Saints, however their batting failed to fire. Jack Macbeth's 25, Nathan Cole (24) and an unbeaten 22 from David Anthony were the best of it as Stuart Kennedy (3-23), along with two wickets apiece for Perera, Clive Rodgers and Hames Thompson, earned a very valuable home win.

Glendermott are still rooted to the bottom after a 77-run defeat at Bond’s Glen. David Cooke's 85 and 75 from Samuel Haslett set the Bee Gees on their way with a 146-run partnership with Raymond Curry (43*) and Heinrich Roberts (32) contributing to 264-4.

Ben Mills hit 81 in Glendermott's reply with Alan Johnson (35) and Tylor Moor (29) also showing fight. However Mark Snodgrass (5-31) ensured the points stayed at home with some impressive bowling.