Damian McErlain steps down as Derry manager

Damian McErlain has resigned from his post as Derry senior football manager.

McErlain who took over from Damian Barton in 2017 after a successful spell with the county's minor's boss.

The Magherafelt clubman's last game in charge was Derry’s defeat to Laois in the second round of the All Ireland Qualifiers.

A statement from Derry GAA said: "After speaking with Damian McErlain, Derry GAA confirms that we have reluctantly accepted his resignation as Derry senior football manager.

"We would like to sincerely thank Damian, his management and backroom teams, and all our players for their efforts over the past two years.

"Damian has been involved with Derry minor and senior football teams for the past five years and has been a central figure in helping to develop a new generation of Derry footballers.

"We would like wish Damian, his wife Sinead and family every health and happiness going forward.

"The process of appointing a new senior football management will commence over the coming days and weeks."