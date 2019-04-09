Derry and Strabane Council Sports Awards launched by Mayor

Nominations are being sought to recognise all those who contributed to a vintage year for local sport after the Mayor this week launched the Derry and Strabane 2018/19 Sports Awards at the Foyle Arena.

The annual awards are a jointly hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council in conjunction with the District Sports Forum and aim to publicly recognise the individuals, teams and clubs that contributed to sport in the Council area over the last 12 months.

The winners of the 17 categories will be announced at a gala presentation night at the Fir Trees Hotel in Strabane on Thursday May 30th and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, urged the public to get involved by submitting nominees.

“The Sports Awards are Council’s way of acknowledging and rewarding the remarkable successes and achievements of our local sports fraternity over the last 12 months," he explained.

“During my term in office, I have had the honour of meeting hundreds of local sports people and have gained an insight into the hard work and sacrifices they make for their chosen sport.

“For a small area we have remarkably high participation numbers in sport and our sports people have achieved notable success at local, national and international level and it is important that we recognise that.

“I am pleased that the awards equally recognise the many unsung grassroots heroes in our Council area who give up so much of their time and energy to help others.”

Chairman of Derry City and Strabane Sports Forum, Seamus McGilloway added: “The Derry and Strabane Sports Awards aim to publicly recognise the individuals, teams and clubs that contributed to sport in the Council area over the last year.

“There is a particular emphasis on underage sport in the categories and the forum is keen to recognise its importance, not only in promoting healthier choices among young people, but also in nurturing the senior sports stars of tomorrow.

“This year two new awards - the individual and group active travel categories - have been introduced to reflect its growing importance throughout the City and District.”

Categories in this year’s awards include Sports Star of the Year, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, and Club of the Year.

To be eligible for the awards, sports persons must reside in the Council area and all nominees must be involved in an amateur status sport that is recognised by Sport Northern Ireland and the Irish Sports Council.

Organisations, local sports clubs, schools, youth clubs and individuals can make nominations. The nominator, nominee, a team representative and a guest will be invited to the awards ceremony and all nominees will receive a certificate.

The full list of categories is: Coach of the Year, Community Coach of the Year, Children’s Coach of the Year, Young Coach of the Year, Female Coach of the Year, Disability Coach of the Year, Sports Star of the Year, Young Male Sports Star of the Year, Young Female Sports Star of the Year, School Team of the Year, Team of the Year, Sports Star of the Year with a disability, Special Award, Hall of Fame, Club of the Year, Individual Active Travel Award and Group Active Travel Award.

The closing date for nominations is 4pm on Friday May 10th, forms are available from Derry City and Strabane District Council leisure centres and offices or you can download the nomination form at www.derrystrabane.com/sportsawards.