The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture between Bray Wanderers and Derry City at the Carlisle Grounds next Friday has been rescheduled.

The fixture was set to be played on Friday, October 12, but due to international call-ups, the fixture will now be played at a later date.

The fixture will now take place on Monday, October 22, with kick-off at 7.45 p.m. at the Carlisle Grounds.

The postponement is due to international call ups for Ronan Hale, Jamie McDonagh and Alistair Roy.