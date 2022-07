With an estimated 300 fans arriving over the past couple of days the atmosphere has been building with the locals welcoming the travelling red and white army with open arms.

Over 4,000 supporters in total are expected to attend tonight’s game in the Skonto Stadium as Derry try to create history and become the first Irish side to overturn a 2-0 deficit.

We’ve asked some fans if they believe Derry can produce the goods in Riga. Here’s what they’ve had to say.