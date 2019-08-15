DERRY GAA: Slaughtmanus can clinch title as Trasna target promotion

H&A Mechanical Services ACFL Division 2

Slaughtmanus v Moneymore (Tonight, 7.30pm)

For most of the season it has been neck and neck between Slaughtmanus and Doire Trasna, both unbeaten but with the former at the top as Pearses had an outstanding game against Lissan to play.

Then came St. Mary’s’ draw with Doire Trasna which tilted the balance in favour Pearses who had the game in hand. However, the promotion race took another turn when Lissan defeated a lethargic Doire Trasna to move one point behind the Waterside club.

Slaughtmanus need to beat Moneymore to take the title to go with promotion. Moneymore will have their focus on the championship now, even though they sill have meaningless games against Ardmore and Dolan’s still to play.

VERDICT: Slaughtmanus clinch title.

Doire Trasna v Ballerin (Tonight, 7-30pm)

Pearses are in the last chance saloon in their final league game of the season.

They missed their chance of clinching promotion and having the title in their own hands when they crashed 0-11 to 0-06 to Lissan in what was their worst display of the season at just the wrong time.

That defeat means that Lissan are now back in the promotion chase, needing to beat Glack and hope that Ballerin do them a favour by toppling Trasna.

However, Pearses can end all the speculation, and Lissan’s hopes of gate-crashing the promotion race, by winning this game Yet, it will not be easy as

Ballerin are a very difficult team to beat and the Pearses will need a drastic improvement from last week.

VERDICT: Trasna should edge out the Sarsfield’s and gain promotion

Desertmartin v Drum (Tonight, 7.30pm)

The Drum v Dolan’s game was called off last weekend as the sides clashed in the championship.

It had been agreed between the clubs that the winner of the championship game would also be declared winner of the unplayed league game. Drum won and so moved onto six points in the league.

The Martin’s have had a good season and can now concentrate on the championship.

VERDICT: Martin’s to finish league season on a winning note

Sean Dolans v Magilligan (Tonight, 7.30pm)

It remains to be seen if this game will be played as they have also to meet in the championship. Dolan’s could ask Magilligan to double up the league and championship game as they did with Drum!

VERDICT: Magilligan will be favourites if it goes ahead!

Glack v Lissan (Tonight, 7.30pm)

With Slaughtmanus already promoted on 19 points there is still one promotion place still available and that is between Doire Trasna on 18 points and Lissan on 17 points.

Glack are well out of contention on 15 points but will be focussing strongly on the championship after their 1-19 to 0-02 demolition of Colmcille. Finbarr O’Brien (1-03), Aaron Moore (0-06) and Niall McGowan (0-05) will be key players in attack if Glack go all out in this game.

Lissan showed in their victory over Doire Trasna that they are a match for any team in this division.

VERDICT: Glack have eyes on the championships which will benefit Lissan

Ardmore v Moneymore (Tonight, 7-30pm)

Moneymore will be travelling from one end of the county to the other for a game that has only academic value. Ardmore have lost all 11 games,

Moneymore marginally better off with one win and a draw from their nine games. Moneymore crushed Ardmore in the Junior championship with goals from Stephen Scullion (2), Aodhan Conway and Patrick Feeney and another such defeat could happen again.

VERDICT: Moneymore to get the points