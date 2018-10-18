DERRY: James Kielt and Sean Leo McGoldrick retire

Derry have suffered a double blow as Sean Leo McGoldrick and James Kielt have called time on their county careers.

The Oak Leafers will also be without Kevin Johnston and Niall Loughlin, who are both heading back to Australia.

There are also doubts over the future of Mark Lynch, who has been an integral part of the team for the past 15 years.

If Lynch does decide to follow McGoldrick and Kielt in retiring from the county set-up it will leave Damian McErlain with a huge deficit of experience within a youthful squad.

On a positive note for Derry Paddy Cassidy will be retruning to the fold along with Niall Keenan and Ciaran McFaul, who missed this year's Championship as they travelled to America to play with a successful Donegal Boston side.