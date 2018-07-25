Derry's Division Two heading for a League decider

H&A Mechanical Services All County Football League Division 2 (Wednesday, July 25 8pm)

Foreglen v Ballerin

Ballerin are sitting on the edge of the relegation precipice with six points, along with Drumsurn and Lissan but with a vastly inferior score difference and this could come into play in the final count back. In a head to head Ballerin have lost to Drumsurn but have beaten Lissan. Foreglen are setting the pace at the moment but they will know that one slip up would open the door for Banagher whom they meet in the last game.

Verdict: O’Brien’s to keep promotion playoff hopes alive with win

Drumsurn v Banagher

An important game for both clubs, but for acutely differing reasons!

Banagher seek the one promotion playoff place, and Drumsurn are looking to avoid a return to junior ranks. Banagher are two points behind Foreglen after losing to Castledawson and their hopes will be dashed if they lose again. Banagher have Foreglen at home in their last game which is shaping up to be a league decider.

Drumsurn have won three of their seven games but are unlikely to upset Banagher’s hopes. The St Mary's kept up their promotion push with a win over Craigbane, Drumsurn losing comprehensively to Steelstown.

Verdict: Banagher cannot afford any slip ups.

Drum v Desertmartin

Drum are six points off the cut off point in the league and with no points from seven games there are no signs that they can win the majority of their remaining games.

Desertmartin are currently on three points from seven games and that puts them three behind the relegation cut off placing. They will be fancied to pick up the points on this trip to Drum but they will surely struggle to get enough points to avoid the drop to junior ranks.

It’s very much as you were after the weekend, Drum beaten by Lissan, Desertmartin beating Ballerin.

Verdict: Martin’s should win at pointless Drum

Faughanvale v Lissan

Currently Lissan are one of three teams sitting on the Division 2 safety line - Drumsurn and Ballerin are the others - with Steelstown just above and Doire Trasna, Craigbane and Faughanvale just below!

Indeed all the aforementioned teams are still in a perilous position and that could change with even one win or a defeat! Inconsistency has been the problem for Faughanvale and Lissan and this is definitely a game that could go either way.

Lissan eased their worries with a weekend win over Drum, Vale going down at Ballymaguigan,

Verdict: defeat would seriously impact Vale’s Div 2 hopes

Craigbane v Doire Trasna

These teams have identical points’ records with two wins and a draw from seven games, Faughanvale also on that mark as they move through the defining three games in eight days.

At the moment all three clubs are just below the relegation water-mark and just behind three clubs who are on the cut off mark! With six clubs seeking to remain in the Intermediate there will be a lot of movement around seventh place in the remaining games.

Both Craigbane and Doire Trasna lost at the weekend.

Verdict: Craigbane must win to keep Div 2 hopes alive

Castledawson v Ballymaguigan

With six games to go and three clubs on 10 points, one on 12 and leaders Foreglen on 14, it’s difficult to see Castledawson, Ballymaguigan or Castledawson getting the one promotion place on offer.

If Castledawson win this game at the Broagh they could win their remaining games and end the Trea’s tenuous hopes but they will need Banagher and Foreglen to slip up before their last day winner takes all encounter at Fr McNally Park.

Verdict: Castledawson to edge out the Treas

Slaughtmanus v Steelstown

Steelstown have Slaughtmanus (A), Foreglen (H) and Banagher (H) in their finishing cluster of games, but not even victories in all these three mouth-watering games, is likely to propel them to the top of the table and the one play off promotion place.

They can end St. Mary’s slender hopes with a win in this game, and also those of the other two sides in this triumvirate of hopefuls but their earlier two defeats and two draws have put paid to their chances.

Verdict: Slaughtmanus to stay in the hunt with home win