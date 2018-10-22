Frankie Boyle in Donegal for GAA match

One of the world's most talented stand-up comedians visited Donegal at the weekend where he cheered on Gaoth Dobhair as they won their first Donegal senior title in 12 years.

Scottish comedian, Frankie Boyle, watched from the sidelines in Ballybofey as Gaoth Dobhair beat Naomh Conaill by seven points.

Boyle, who has spoken of his love for Donegal many times, had his picture taken with Gaoth Dobhair captain, Eamon McGee after the game.

Over the years, Boyle has sent messages of support to the Donegal team before big All-Ireland championship games.

In 2012, and on the eve of the Ulster final, Boyle published a Tweet wishing good luck to Paddy McBrearty and the rest of the team.

Donegal beat Down in the Ulster final that year and would go on to lift the Sam Maguire trophy after beating Mayo in the All-Ireland in Croke Park on September 23 2012.