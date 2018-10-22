IN PICTURES: Eoghan Rua win Derry Senior Football Championship

Eoghan Rua Coleraine are the Derry Senior Football champions for only the second time after a fully deserved three point victory over Lavey in front of 3,700 spectators in Celtic Park on Sunday.

Colm McGoldrick became only the second ever Eoghan Rua man to lift the John McLaughlin trophy as Lavey left it too late with a second half charge led by half-time substitute Cailean O’Boyle who scored 0-7 after being introduced.

Coleraine fully deserved the win with Liam McGoldrick superb though he was hard pressed by Barry Daly and Niall Holly for the ‘Man of the Match’ honours.