‘It’s a game which could go to the wire’ - Mickey Donnelly

Mickey Donnelly is expecting a cauldron on Saturday as he takes his Ulster champions side to Carrick-on-Shannon to face the might of Mayo.

Derry overcame Armagh to claim the inaugural Ulster U20s crown in Clones back in June now they face Connacht champions, Mayo who have swept all opposition aside en route to the provincial title.

“We will be expecting a big Mayo support, the fact that Mayo seniors aren’t in the Super 8s I would imagine that they row in behind this team. Mayo are traditionally a really well supported county and I would imagine that there will be a massive Mayo support given that it is only up the road in Carrick-on-Shannon.

“We are expecting a physical encounter as they are a really big team, they are very strong in the middle third of the field, very good upfront and they are a damn good side.

“We have had a good look at them but we are expecting just exactly what you would expect when you are in an All-Ireland semi-final. It is a game that could go to the wire, it could go either way and you are going to have to perform really well to get through,” Donnelly added.

The Oakleafers have come through some serious tests to lift the Ulster crown overcoming Donegal, Down and Armagh. Each of those provided a stern test while Mayo have coasted through Connacht leaving many wondering how good they really are before coming up against a vastly experienced Derry unit.

“I know I am on record as saying the amount of experience we have had before not only at county minor level but you have lads like Brian Cassidy who has played in club semi-finals in both football and hurling.

“A lot of the boys have played like Shea Downey and Oisin McWilliams have played in Hogan Finals, others have played in Hogan semis and MacRory Finals.

“That experience is vital but every game is unique and can take on a life of its own, we just have to perform to the best of our ability on Saturday.”