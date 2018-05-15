Slaughtneil face Magherafelt as Derry Club Championship draws made

Slaughtneil will begin their defence of the Derry Senior Club Championship title with a difficult tie against Magherafelt after the draws were made at Owenbeg on Tuesday evening.

Kieran Kennedy from O’Neills, who were revealed as the new sponsors of the Senior Club Championships, and Derry's All-Ireland winning, Henry Downey made the draw which has thrown up some fantastic ties at every level.

Lavey's meeting with Dungiven is another to catch the eye in the senior draw while Ballinderry begin their Championship quest against Kilrea.

There is no doubting the stand-out tie in the McFeely Group Intermediate Championship where Banagher and Foreglen meet in a game most would have expected to see in the final. There are Intermediate byes for Drum and Drumsurn while dark horse Steelstown face a Lissan team who have already beaten them in the league this season.

Elsewhere Slaughtmanus and Castledawson meet in a repeat of the 2014 decider that St. Mary's lose by a point while Faughanvale will be favourites against Ballerin and Desertmartin's meeting with Doire Trasna could go either way.

In the Premier Electrics Junior Championship it will be all about who can stop Limavady Wolfhounds and Ardmore have the unenviable task of starting their campaign against the favourites while Glack and Moneymore has the makings of an excellent clash.

The first round of the senior championship will take between September 7th-9th with the Intermediate's opening round on August 24th-26th and the Junior on August 10th-12th.

The Draws in full are:

O'Neill's Derry Senior Club Football Championship:

Magherafelt v Slaughtneil

Coleraine v Glenullin

Greenlough v Newbridge

Ballinascreen v Bellaghy

Lavey v Dungiven

Swatragh v Glen

Loup v Claudy

Kilrea v Ballinderry

The McFeely Group Intermediate Championship:

Drum - Bye

Drumsurn - Bye

Faughanvale v Ballerin

Criagbane v Ballymaguigan

Castledawson v Slaughtmanus

Steelstown v Lissan

Desertmartin v Doire Trasna

Banagher v Foreglen

Premier Electrics Junior Championship

Magilligan v Ogra Colmcille

Glack v Moneymore

Ardmore v Limavady Wolfhounds

Doire Colmcille v Sean Dolans